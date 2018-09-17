Local schools announce plans to resume classes this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County public schools and CPCC have announced that they will resume normal operations beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 18 while Union County has extended class cancellations through Wednesday, Sept. 19.
CMS announced on Monday that facilities will run on a regular schedule on Tuesday for all students and personnel after working with staff, outside contractors and Duke Energy specialists to repair damages and perform cleanup on school campuses. The Red Cross is working to relocate emergency shelters hosted at CMS school campuses by Monday evening.
Wednesday will remain a Teacher Workday for CMS students as scheduled previously and is not a make-up day option for this calendar year. CMS is currently exploring potential makeup days for those missed due to Hurricane Florence.
CPCC has announced that it will also resume classes on Tuesday for all students and personnel and has advised students attending Central Campus to arrive to class early this week as a number of the school’s parking spaces are being used by hurricane evacuees staying at the Grady Cole Center.
Union County schools will be closed for students and offer an optional Teacher Workday on Tuesday while operating on a two-hour delay for any staff participating. The county will also keep classes cancelled through the planned Teacher Workday for Wednesday. Schools and operations will return to a normal schedule on Thursday.
1:00 pm update: Anson County schools have announced that they will be closed on Tuesday due to damage at several schools and a number of roads that are unsafe for travel.
Continue to check back with us for further updates on closings due to the storm as they are announced.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.