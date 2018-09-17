Levee in Landis partially breeched, evacuations nearly ordered before water receded

LANDIS, NC (WBTV) - It’s hard to image a scene so tranquil today being the source of so much anxiety last night, but in Lands, that certainly was the case.
“We were four foot above pond on lake Corriher,” said Brandon Linn of the Town of Landis. “All that rain on Lake Corriher was feeding down into this creek here, as well as into Landis Lake, so Lake Corriher being four feet above pond was causing Landis lake to be three feet above pond.”
All that water then caused a tree to fall over the levee, the water started to eat away the levee through a big hole in the ground where the root ball had been, and that threatened to take out the dam.
On Monday work crews were removing the fallen tree, turning it into sawdust, and realizing how close they came.
“If we had gotten an inch or two more, we would have planned an evacuation,” Linn added.
Dozens of homes would have been evacuated, including a nearby apartment, the first home for Logan Lowery.
“Well, it was kind of scary because I wasn’t sure of the extent yet, but then I heard that it broke but then I read that it partially broke, so I was like I really don’t know what to expect.” Lowery said.
While trying to keep up with was happening just up the street, Logan also planned to get out of her home if the order came.
“We were going to go to my dad’s but would mean crossing the bridge, so there’s no way we were going there,” Lowery added.
Thankfully, the evacuations were not necessary. Along with crews who were on the lake last night, Brandon Linn says a number of people were praying…and just after 11, the rain let up.
“No one, or course, wants an evacuation, but when you’re talking about lives in danger, lives some first. We didn’t want to get to that point, the good Lord had favor on us and allowed the rain to taper off and that’s always a good thing.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.