Florence weakens, Carolinas enter recovery mode

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The last vestiges of Florence are still affecting the portions of the WBTV viewing area, with strong thunderstorms east of Charlotte towards Wadesboro and Hamlet.
This Monday will greet us with mostly cloudy skies along with very warm and muggy conditions. Morning starts will be in the lower seventies. We will begin to see a few breaks in the cloud cover as we head deeper into the day. A bit of sunshine may also act as a trigger for scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Our drying trend will take us into the middle of the week with mainly sunny skies and some very warm temperature reading. Sunny, hot and highs in the upper 80’s Wednesday. Our rain chances will remain low through the end of the work week.
Heading into the weekend, our chances for afternoon thunderstorms will come us slightly. Right now, we’ll call it a 30% chance for afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday. Still hot for September, with afternoon highs in the upper and mid 80’s.
Have a great Monday!
- Meteorologist Chris Larson
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.