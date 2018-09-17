Florence moves out of our area, but dangerous conditions remain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We are finally about to say good-bye to Florence. I’m not sure anyone will miss her.
There will be the possibility of showers through the night and even a few left on Monday morning - but nothing like we have seen the past few days.
Monday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. Toward afternoon, we could see a few thunderstorms. The same will go for Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s. It will still be pretty muggy.
The second half of the week will be a nice change. After all the rain we have gotten, there is a 0-10% chance for rain the rest of the week. By next weekend, the afternoon t-storm chance returns. Highs will remain in the 80s.
This is one weekend we would all probably like to forget. Hope everyone is able to dry out and get back to normal soon.
- Leigh Brock
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.