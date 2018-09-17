Flash Flood Warning issued due to dam failure in Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued due to a dam failure in Rowan County Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, Flash Flood Warning for they issued the warning until 11:45 p.m. due to possible effects of the dam failure.
Around 8:44 p.m, Rowan County Emergency Management reported a partial breach of the Lake Corriher levee in Landis.
NWS said potential residential areas impacted include along Brown Heights Lane, Sutton Road, Kimball Road and Tranquil Lake Drive.
Rowan County officials are assessing the status of the levee.
Residents along roads close to the dam are urged to heed all guidance from local officials, including any evacuation orders if they are issued.
NWS says any floodwave that develops as a result of the levee breach will flow into Grants Creek on the west side of China Grove at least as far as a mile downstream of the dam.
