Emergency fundraising effort launched for nurses affected by Florence

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA) and the North Carolina Foundation for Nursing (NCFN) have launched an emergency campaign to provide support to nurses who have suffered loss or damages from Hurricane Florence.
The Nurse Recovery Fund seeks tax-deductible donations whose purpose is to help nurses get back on their feet sooner.
According to a statement from the NCNA, the association believes that helping nurses return to their normal lives will benefit the entire state.
- People interested in donating can click here.
- Nurses who need to apply for relief aid can click here.
All money collected by NCFN for this fund will be given directly to the people in need. NCNA says they are donating all of the staff time required to set up the campaign’s infrastructure and administer funds.
Donations to this special fund will be distributed to actively-licensed Registered Nurses in North Carolina who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence.
NCNA & NCFN will review applications from affected nurses and determine who receives assistance based on a sliding scale of needs.
Funds will be collected for a limited time and distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
