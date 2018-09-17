Emergency fundraising effort launched for nurses affected by Florence

By WBTV Web Staff | September 17, 2018 at 6:30 PM EST - Updated September 17 at 6:31 PM

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA) and the North Carolina Foundation for Nursing (NCFN) have launched an emergency campaign to provide support to nurses who have suffered loss or damages from Hurricane Florence.

The Nurse Recovery Fund seeks tax-deductible donations whose purpose is to help nurses get back on their feet sooner.

According to a statement from the NCNA, the association believes that helping nurses return to their normal lives will benefit the entire state.

It is immensely harder to focus on patient care if you are reeling from your own losses, so we see this as a chance to support our fellow nurses and try to help them get back to normal. Caring for each other is a vital part of being a nurse. We saw an opportunity to step up and have a positive impact on a terrible situation. Doing nothing was simply not an option.
NCNA President Elaine Scherer, MAEd, BSN, RN.

All money collected by NCFN for this fund will be given directly to the people in need. NCNA says they are donating all of the staff time required to set up the campaign’s infrastructure and administer funds.

We are so grateful to our colleagues at the Texas Nurses Association, who were already offering advice before the storm arrived last week, They launched a similar campaign in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and the lessons they learned have been invaluable as we prepared to roll out the NCFN - Nurse Recovery Fund.
NCNA CEO & NCFN Executive Director Tina Gordon

Donations to this special fund will be distributed to actively-licensed Registered Nurses in North Carolina who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence.

NCNA & NCFN will review applications from affected nurses and determine who receives assistance based on a sliding scale of needs.

Funds will be collected for a limited time and distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

