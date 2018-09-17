Duo wanted in Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a local business over the weekend.
The robbery happened at 2:50 p.m. at the Lidoo business on the 6300 block of The Plaza. Officers say the duo went into the store with firearms and demanded property.
One of the employees was assaulted during the incident. The victim sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
The robbers then left the business in an unknown direction.
The first robber is described as a black male, 6’2” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.
The second is described as a black male around 5’3” tall.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the men responsible should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
