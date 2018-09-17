Charlotte City leaders: ‘We made it through the storm’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte City leaders breathed a sigh of relief on Monday. They say they made it through the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
City leaders have been planning for the event for days and they say their work paid off.
"I think the entire effort around our advanced planning made the difference in communications," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "In our response time with emergency management - our engagement with Duke Energy and Red Cross were significant."
Charlotte leaders say during the storm Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said there were 6100 calls for service, 445 calls for road blocks, 156 traffic accidents and 122 calls for help to assist traffic. CMPD Chief Kerr Putney took the time to commend first responders for a job well done and to citizens for staying off the roads during the storm.
"It helped emergency responders do their job," Putney said.
The Charlotte Fire Department used their translators to inform the Hispanic community about the threat of the storm. The neighbors said once they heard the warning in their language - they took it seriously. The Fire Department says it will do that type of engagement the next time there is an emergency.
Duke Energy officials are telling customers they are working on restoring power. At around 1PM on Monday there were about 11,000 people still without power in Mecklenburg County. Duke Energy leaders also addressed how they handled flooding in Mecklenburg County.
"We have a lot of rivers and lakes in this area," Duke Energy District Manager Martha Thompson said. "And we really pushed aggressively the water downstream to empty those ponds as best we could - so that they wouldn't get at flood stage. So where we may have flooding on Mountain Island Lake, we dropped that to about six feet over a period of days."
While the city slowly gets back to normal, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is concerned some of the same North Carolina areas get hit with storm after storm.
"We're spending as much money on fighting the disaster," Lyles said. "Instead of thinking about how to prevent it."
The Mayor says it's time to think about changing the way business is done to keep people out of harm's way the next time a storm hits North Carolina.
"That means we need to invest in our water and sewer," Charlotte Mayor said. "Our storm drainage system - all of that stuff has to be up to date. And Charlotte has grown and can afford to have us do that. Some of the towns in the coast just don't have those resources so we have to figure out how to get those resources to prevent this."
The Mayor would like her concerns addressed sooner rather than later.
The city of Charlotte is still using its resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Members from the Urban Search and Rescue Team and Swift Water Rescue have traveled to the Eastern part of North Carolina to assist with efforts there. They will be there for several says.
The city also says tree removal has been a 24 hour operation. They say if you see a tree in the middle of the road call 911.
