Charlotte area deals with Florence impacts

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Flooding and downed trees remain a big concern in the Charlotte area, even though heavy rains and gusty winds have subsided.
As of Monday morning, storms continue to hit areas east of the Charlotte metro this morning. Flash Flood warning was issued for Stanley, Anson and Richmond counties.
Heavily traveled Park Road was shut down in both directions Monday morning due to a downed power line at Park South Drive.
There’s no word on how long the road will be closed. Police expect the impact on traffic to be high.
At least 17 people have been killed so far in the storm, according to the Associated Press. Eleven of those deaths were in North Carolina, and six were in South Carolina.
A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Charlotte and South Mecklenburg County, and the Flash Flood Warning for Union County was upgraded to a Flash Flood Emergency.
In Union County, the National Weather Service emergency management reported as many as 70 roads flooded countywide and several water rescues underway.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.