Body recovered in floodwaters in Union County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A body was recovered in floodwaters in Union County Monday morning.
Union County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was recovered next to a car after being trapped in the area of Landsford Road and Camden Road in Marshville. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The car and body was recovered across the street from Bethel Baptist Church on Landsford Road.
When WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks arrived on the scene, there was not any visible flooding seen in the area.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
