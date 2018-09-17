Beloved mom loses her battle with breast cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Devastated to write this.
News about Julie Stone just stopped me cold.
This is Julie at last year’s “Race for the Cure.” She was a member of #TeamMolly and sent an email the week of the Race.. said she didn’t think she’d be able to make it. She was 39 years old, in treatments, bald, beautiful, and exhausted. Too tired to even stand. We got her a bunch of awesome guys to push her in a chariot. At the end of the route, her friends helped walk across that finish line.
I have chills right now, remembering it vividly.
Julie died earlier today. Her good friend Katie Trexler says her entire support network is crushed.
Julie was already signed up for this year’s #TeamMolly. She was one of the first people to register, saying last year’s Race gave her huge support, and she wasn’t going to miss it. In fact, Julie emailed just two months ago. I saved that note:
“Hey Molly!!!
Hope you’re doing well!!!
I would absolutely love to join the team but am in the same situation as last year. I’m still in treatment and can’t walk far at all. I don’t feel right asking for a chariot again, as there must be others who need it as well?! However, if there happens to be an extra one come race day, I would certainly do that again and I’d be ever so grateful!!! Otherwise I’ll look into other ways. I don’t want to miss the race. My friends have said they’ll push me in whatever we can find. Just letting you know I’ll be joining the team again as a Survivor. This year has been absolute hell to be honest, I’ve had no break in treatments!! BUT I made it to my 40th birthday as well, which I honestly didn’t think would happen.
Thanks for sending the reminder to register early, I always miss that! See you in October!
Julie Stone”
Julie was battling aggressive breast cancer, barely walking, but didn’t want to take a chariot from someone else who might need it more.
That says all you need to know about who she was.
Julie leaves behind three boys, ages 14, 11, and 8. They live in Lancaster, South Carolina.
As for this year’s Race, the same awesome guys with chariots -- SPEED FOR NEED -- had one reserved for Julie. They’d jumped in immediately after reading her email above.
WHEN DOES THIS STOP?
WHEN DO WE FIND A CURE?
Julie’s friends posted a heartfelt obituary today that circled on how she wanted to be at the Race. It’s an overwhelming honor that in their words, they encouraged everyone to sign up for our #TeamMolly... to get out and help remember Julie in the way she wanted, on a morning she was so moved by.
Sign up here >> http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2018
Join us.
And make no doubt, we’re going to come up with something special to honor Julie – and her sons – on October 6th.
-Molly
PS: Crazy now to see this video of Julie and the entire Race for the Cure from last year. It shows you way more than I could ever describe. This is why we do what we do.
WATCH >> https://tinyurl.com/SFNKomenMollyFB
