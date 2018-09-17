Beloved mom loses her battle with breast cancer

I would absolutely love to join the team but am in the same situation as last year. I’m still in treatment and can’t walk far at all. I don’t feel right asking for a chariot again, as there must be others who need it as well?! However, if there happens to be an extra one come race day, I would certainly do that again and I’d be ever so grateful!!! Otherwise I’ll look into other ways. I don’t want to miss the race. My friends have said they’ll push me in whatever we can find. Just letting you know I’ll be joining the team again as a Survivor. This year has been absolute hell to be honest, I’ve had no break in treatments!! BUT I made it to my 40th birthday as well, which I honestly didn’t think would happen.