Wedding canceled due to Florence, so Charleston couple celebrate in Charlotte rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Exactly one year ago on Saturday, September 15, Carter Loetz and Esther Walsh - former New Yorkers who moved south for “the weather” - got engaged and began planning their Charleston wedding... until it was canceled in an instant as hurricane Florence barreled toward the Carolinas.
However, hurricane Florence didn't stop Loetz and Walsh from celebrating what would have been their wedding day. The couple dressed up and celebrated locally in Charlotte with a photo shoot in the rain at Ballantyne Hotel and a party after with friends.
The couple’s story was featured earlier this week in the New York Times.
Their new wedding date is slated for November 30 at the William Aiken House in Charleston. They are working with local Charlotte wedding planner Jackie Fogartie, who organized the photo shoot in the rain with Critsey Rowe Photography.
“I wanted to make their day special even if they couldn’t get married,” Fogartie said. “They are such a fun couple that I knew they’d want to do something fun to mark what was supposed to be their wedding day.”
Fogartie has years of experience planning weddings in areas where big weather happens.
September marks the kick-off of hurricane season. For couples planning weddings in areas that are prone to big weather, Fogartie advises to get wedding insurance - and get it well in advance of your date.
"There is liability and postponement insurance, and both are worth it. It’s not overkill, it’s smart.”
