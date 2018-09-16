Union County under Flash Flood Emergency, roads flooded, curfew issued

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -Flooding hit Union County hard Sunday as a Flash Flood Emergency was issued and a mandatory curfew was put in place.
The previously-issued Flash Flood Warning was upgraded to a Flash Flood Emergency Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service emergency management reported more than 100 roads flooded countywide and several water rescues underway.
They also requested that people stay off the roads this afternoon until floodwaters subside.
Union County Emergency Management, issued a curfew for all of Union County from 7 p.m. on Sunday until 7 a.m. on Monday due to the severe weather conditions in the county.
The curfew decision was made after consultation with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union County police chiefs.
Several roads had already been closed due to weather and damage. The Sheriff’s Office posted the information on Facebook.
WBTV’s Amanda Foster was out in Union County Sunday afternoon as the flooding continued to worsen.
There was severe flooding at Lake Lee Dam in front of the Monroe Country Club and water spilling onto Highway 74.
People in the area said Lake Lee Dam had never been flooded that bad, and had never made it into the parking lot.
Picnic tables were under the flood water at the location.
Viewer Sherry Haynes in Indian Trail sent a picture of flooding in from outside the family’s front door
County officials are advising residents if they are in a safe place, to remain where they are.
