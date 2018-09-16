Union County Public Schools cancels class Monday due to Florence impacts

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools will be closed Monday for students and staff due to impacts from Florence.
The district made the announcement around noon Sunday, saying they assessed the county and decided to cancel class as a result of Florence, which left areas flooded, trees down and thousands without power.
“Safety is always our number one priority for students and staff,” Union County Public Schools said.
The district says they will provide an update Tuesday for the days ahead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also canceled class Monday. They made the decision Friday.
Florence weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning before it brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Charlotte area.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Charlotte.
