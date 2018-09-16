Torrential rains from Florence hammer the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Torrential rains continue to hammer the Charlotte metro area and the rain will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.
A train of rain now extends all the way to the South Carolina coast… this will bring round after round of heavy rain into the area.
Florence has been downgraded to Tropical Depression status. The center of circulation is now centered just to the south and west of Columbia, SC. The forward speed has increased to 8 mph as Florence continues to track west.
With this slow movement, bands of heavy rain will be with us through Sunday evening. Sunday night as the heaviest rains begin to abate in the Charlotte area, the rain will intensify in the foothills and the mountains.
Finally, on Monday we will begin to see Florence lift out of the region. Down the road we will have several of days to dry out starting on Tuesday. Hot and muggy conditions will take us into the middle of the work week.
The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on Florence. This storm system has now been handed off to the Weather Prediction Center.
