Tornado Watch in effect for Anson, Chesterfield, Richmond counties

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A Tornado Watch went into effect for Anson, Richmond and Chesterfield Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.
The areas will be most at risk for a quick spin-up, meteorologist Al Conklin says.
Florence weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after it made landfall near Wilmington, NC as a Category 1 hurricane.
The WBTV viewing area continues to feel the effects of Florence.
Toppling trees, downed power lines, road closures, gusty winds and consistent rainfall continued through the weekend.
