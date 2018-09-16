Tornado Watch in effect for Anson, Chesterfield, Richmond counties

Tornado Watch in effect for Anson, Chesterfield, Richmond counties
Tornado Watch in effect for Anson, Richmond and Chesterfield counties
September 16, 2018 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated September 16 at 6:37 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A Tornado Watch went into effect for Anson, Richmond and Chesterfield Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The areas will be most at risk for a quick spin-up, meteorologist Al Conklin says.

Florence weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after it made landfall near Wilmington, NC as a Category 1 hurricane.

The WBTV viewing area continues to feel the effects of Florence.

ARTICLE: FLORENCE LATEST

[ Damage continues in Charlotte, surrounding areas as Florence moves through Carolinas ]

Toppling trees, downed power lines, road closures, gusty winds and consistent rainfall continued through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.