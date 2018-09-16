September 16 >> Old School Panthers & Zach Ramsey (#MollysKids)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today is for Zach Ramsey. He was 15 years old at Myers Park High School when told he had Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer. It was December 23rd, 2002. At the time, only 250 adolescents in the country had it.
He spent 42 weeks in chemo and radiation. After four months in remission, the cancer returned. Aggressively. It took a brutal physical toll. Zach died three months short of his 18th birthday.
Watch this video about Zach. It’s good Sunday morning for the soul.
Zach’s parents, Mary Louise and Jim Ramsey, are wonderful people. They still make sure Zach is a part of their lives as they move forward. Every year they host a football tailgate in his honor, always the first away Carolina Panthers game of the season. It has been rocking throughout this afternoon’s game – even Florence couldn’t put it on hold.
Zach loved the Panthers. As you can see here, he met part of the 2003 Superbowl-bound team. (Left to right in photo: Wesley Walls, Steve Smith Sr., Jeff Mitchell and Kevin Donnalley.)
Zach told his parents he wanted to use his own money to start a Foundation to help other kids at the spot where he went for treatments: St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. So, he established Zach Ramsey Childrens Cancer Fund and gave instructions to his family to continue to raise funds when he was gone.
Wise beyond his years, it was his way to leave a legacy.
After Zach's death, Mary Louise and Jim tore themselves apart trying to figure out how to honor their son's request "to continue to raise funds" in a manner consistent with what Zach would want. They considered barbecues, black-tie galas and golf tournaments. Nothing felt appropriate.
"So I thought about what really made Zach happy," Mary Louise said. "I remembered that in its best form, charity is simple and unpretentious. It was suddenly clear -- we needed a tailgate."
This afternoon will be the 11th annual. Hopefully we’ll be watching the Panthers take down the Falcons.
