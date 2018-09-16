Rain and wind expected to pick up overnight as Florence continues to trek across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We have been monitoring Florence for days now. Have you had enough yet?
Give it about 24 more hours…
Here’s the good news. As of the 11pm update, the winds around Florence are down to 40mph. The storm will likely be a depression by early Sunday morning.
Remember, the storm has been crawling along between 2-3mph all day. That means that we still haven’t seen the worst of it. Our rain is likely to pick up tonight and tomorrow. We could see an additional 5” of rain by the time all is said and done.
Winds – those are going to pick up tonight too. We could see 45+mph winds tonight and tomorrow morning. The worst of those will be tonight and Sunday morning for Charlotte and areas south. For the foothills, your highest winds should be during the day on Sunday. By evening, we should all start to see improvement.
