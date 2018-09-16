NFL donating $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The NFL Foundation announced on Sunday that the NFL would be donating $1 million to residents of the Carolinas and others who have been impacted by the storm.
The contribution will be given to several different organizations that are currently involved in relief efforts. The relief efforts will reach across the region as the storm continues to work its way inland and dump rain on the Charlotte metro area today.
“The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated, “Natural disasters like these are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
The NFL also encourages its fans to become involved in the relief efforts by texting FLORENCE to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief.
