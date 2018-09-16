Mandatory curfew ordered for Chesterfield County, 'everything under water’

CHERAW, SC (WBTV) - A mandatory curfew was issued for Chesterfield County residents from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday due to dangerous flooding.
SC Emergency Management issued the curfew, saying there was a flood emergency in the county.
Areas in the town of Cheraw were hardly visible as Florence continued to dump rain across the WBTV viewing area.
Sheriff Jay Brooks said it was “very dangerous" as some areas hit as much as five to six feet. “Everything is under water," Brooks said.
Brooks also says they are worried a dam will break on Chatham Lake.
Trees and power lines were down in the area, closing part of Highway 52.
A Tornado Watch also went into effect for Chesterfield Counties until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Residents were asked to call 911 if they need assistance.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.