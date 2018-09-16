Florence weakens to Tropical Depression

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With the 5am update on Florence, the storm has finally weakened to a Tropical Depression, nearly 48 hours after making landfall. Winds are down to 35mph with movement to the west at 8mph.
Rain so far has been heaviest for our far Southeastern counties, where over 5" have fallen since yesterday morning. Totals drop off from there across the Charlotte Metro where most areas have picked up 2-3". North and west of the city & I-85, amounts were generally an inch or two at best.
However, we're only halfway done with this. Rain will continue heavy at times today and some steadier bands will rotate up through the mountains.
As of 5am the peak wind gust reported at the Charlotte airport was 47mph, which happened after midnight. Monroe has gusted as high as 52mph. Occasional gusts 40-50mph will be common through the first part of the day, before the stronger winds rotate up into the mountains and ease up a bit for the rest of us.
Finally, we are under a marginal-slight risk for severe storms today as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. This means that isolated-scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. If we can get enough instability there could be a brief spin-up this afternoon or evening, and we would not be surprised to see our Southeastern counties added to a Tornado Watch at some point for later today. Otherwise, all areas remain under a Wind Advisory and a Flash Flood Watch.
