Florence delivers heavy rain and winds across the area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The latest Florence update is in and the storm is still a tropical storm with 40 mph winds. Hopefully by the next update it will be a depression.
Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to affect the WBTV viewing area. Some of the highest winds are taking place right now and will continue much of the night. Gusts could exceed 40 mph. By morning, the winds should at least back off a tad. It will still be breezy Sunday but not as windy as tonight.
The rain will continue tonight and into Sunday. If you think you’ve gotten off easy, there is more rain in store for Sunday. Don’t let your guard down.
Be safe and we’ll keep you posted!
