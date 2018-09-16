Florence brings heavy rain to the Charlotte metro area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Torrential rains continue to hammer the Charlotte metro area here on Sunday morning as a train of rain that extends all the way to the South Carolina coast brings round after round of heavy rain into the area.
Florence has been downgraded to Tropical Depression status. The center of circulation is now centered just to the south and west of Columbia, SC. The forward speed has increased to 8 mph as Florence continues to track west.
With this slow movement, bands of heavy rain will be with us through Sunday evening. Sunday night as the heaviest rains begin to abate in the Charlotte area, the rain will intensify in the foothills and the mountains.
Finally, on Monday we will begin to see Florence lift out of the region. Down the road we will have several of days to dry out starting on Tuesday. Hot and muggy conditions will take us into the middle of the work week.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.