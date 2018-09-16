Florence bringing another batch of heavy rain overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The 8 p.m. update looks almost exactly like the 5 p.m. update. Winds are still at 45mph and the storm is only moving to the west at 2mph.
For the WBTV viewing area, another batch of heavy rain is coming our way. Some spots have already gotten 2-4” of rain. It will be a very wet night and a wet day on Sunday.
Winds are really picking up the farther south and east you go. Especially our South Carolina counties and our easternmost NC counties are seeing wind gusts at or above 40mph. The highest winds will move into Charlotte and the surrounding areas overnight. We could all see gusts over 40mph.
By morning, Charlotte and areas south will start to see the winds come down. That is when the foothills and mountains will get the worst of it – during the day on Sunday.
We will all see improvement by the end of Sunday. On Monday, we will see the storm finally pulling to the north and leaving us alone.
We’ll get there… We’re here for you!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.