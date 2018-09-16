Flash Flood Emergency in effect as Florence rains continue to hammer the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A flash flood emergency remains in effect for southern and central Mecklenburg county until 7:30 tonight. As well as a flash flood emergency for Union county until 7:15 tonight. Warned areas have seen flooding rainfall in the range of 7 to 10 inches of rain. Rain in Mecklenburg and Union counties will slowly begin to taper off later tonight.
Torrential rains continue to hammer portions of the WBTV viewing area. Some of the heaviest rain in the Charlotte metro area will slowly start to shift to the north and east of the metro through Sunday night. At 4:45 Sunday evening heavy rain was still falling in Concord, Salisbury and Albemarle.
Tonight, heavier rains will also begin to move into the NC High Country. Flash flooding will be a concern for Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties with heavy rains late tonight and early into Monday morning.
Florence has been downgraded to Tropical Depression status. The center of circulation is now centered just to the south and west of Columbia, SC. The forward speed has increased to 8 mph as Florence continues to track west.
