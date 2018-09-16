Dozens of trees fall, power outages across Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Florence may not have been a hurricane on Sunday, but as a tropical depression, she still packed a punch for residents in Rowan County.
Dozens of trees fell across the county, causing scattered power outages all throughout the day. At times there were thousands of Rowan County residents without electricity.
Downed trees pulled power lines to the ground and blocked roads, including Faith Road, Old Concord Road, and many others.
In Rockwell a large tree fell on a house and a car in the driveway off Depot Street. The resulting damage was a hole in the roof of the house and a broken back windshield and other damage to the car.
“It’s going to be okay, the car probably got the worst of it,” said John Duke. John’s daughter and teen grandson were in the house at the time but were not hurt.
“Oh yeah, that’s the main thing, the house will be fixed, nobody got hurt,” Duke added.
Other damage reported in Rowan included the water tower at Morgan Elementary School, which fell over and crashed to the ground.
