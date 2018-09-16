Caldwell County firefighter injured while removing tree

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Caldwell County firefighter was injured today while attempting to remove a tree from a roadway.
The firefighter was struck in the head while moving the tree at 9:13 a.m. The individual was rendered unconscious for several minutes, as a result. The other firefighters on the scene administered first aid until an ambulance with first responders arrived.
The individual was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare in Lenoir. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he is expected to be released from the ER later today.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.