Blue Cross NC donates $1.5 million to Florence relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Blue Cross NC announced today that they are donating $1.5 million to the NC Disaster Relief Fund.
The donation is being given to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence and the damage it has done around the region.
In addition to this, Blue Cross NC will match any donations given by employees to the hurricane effort at 100 percent. The organization will also collect for a supply donation through October 5 and promote blood donations for local employees at the Blue Cross NC Durham campus.
“Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our customers and communities. There’s never a greater need to put that mission into action than after a disaster like Hurricane Florence,” said Patrick Conway, President and CEO of Blue Cross NC. “We know that many families have a long road ahead of them, and we plan to be there to help in any way we can – whether it be through financial support, supply donations or making sure people have access to the care they need.”
