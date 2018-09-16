AT&T providing relief to customers affected by Florence

(WBTV) - AT&T announced Friday that they are providing help to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The service provider says they are automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in the areas affected most by Florence
The company says this applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in over 500 zip codes.
To see if your zip code is covered click here.
AT&T says customers in these areas may still receive data alert notifications during these protected dates, but billing will reflect the credits and/or waived data charges.
Further information for other customers who are impacted by Florence can be found here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.