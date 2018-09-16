American Airlines resumes regional flights in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - American Airlines announced on Sunday that it would immediately begin resuming regional flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The airline had previously canceled smaller, regional flights that could be impacted by the inclement weather.
Flights out of Fayetteville are expected to resume operations on Sept. 17 while New Bern and Wilmington plan to resume operations on Sept. 18, Jacksonville plans to on Sept. 19, and Greenville will do so on Sept. 20.
