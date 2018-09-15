Weather will continue to deteriorate in the area throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Conditions in the WBTV viewing area will continue to deteriorate here Saturday. The northern bands of Florence are now stretching west and heavier rains are moving into Charlotte. Winds have also been blustery this morning. Sustained winds are in the range of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Winds: It now appears that some of the strongest winds with Florence may affect the WBTV viewing area last this afternoon and into Saturday night. Winds will likely be sustained out of the NE at 15 to 25 mph, with winds gusts peaking above 50 mph late today.
The window for heavy and steady rain extends from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, as the center of low pressure slowly (slooooooowly) pushes west towards Columbia, SC. The intensity of the wind will also increase throughout the day. Tropical storm force wind gusts can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Trees and limbs have already taken down powerlines across the Charlotte metro. Power crews are working to restore power, but as conditions worsen crews will have to pull back from their repairs and wait for the storm force winds to abate.
Heavy rains and potential flooding still pose the greatest threats during the next 24-hours. Many of the more reliable computer models continue to show 6 to 10 inches of rain across the Piedmont of NC. Areas south of Charlotte may see 10 to 15 inches of rain.
