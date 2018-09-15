Weather will continue to deteriorate in the area throughout the day

The window for heavy and steady rain extends from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, as the center of low pressure slowly (slooooooowly) pushes west towards Columbia, SC. The intensity of the wind will also increase throughout the day. Tropical storm force wind gusts can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Trees and limbs have already taken down powerlines across the Charlotte metro. Power crews are working to restore power, but as conditions worsen crews will have to pull back from their repairs and wait for the storm force winds to abate.