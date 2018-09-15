UNCC cancels classes through Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina Charlotte has canceled classes through Monday night.
According to UNCC, the university is in Condition 2, which means suspended operations, and classes have been canceled until Monday at 11:59 p.m.
During this time, the school says all classes and University activities are canceled and most offices are closed.
UNCC provided extensive details on their website.
For students:
- Classes and activities are canceled through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17.
- Residence halls will remain open. Some dining options and other services will be available.
- Students should exercise good judgment and monitor local weather forecasts when determining travel plans.
For faculty:
- All classes are canceled through Monday, Sept. 17.
- Consult the Academic Procedure: Schedule Interruption Guidelines for additional information.
For staff:
- Non-mandatory employees should avoid campus. Missed time must be accounted for. Mandatory employees should remain at work or report as directed by their supervisors.
