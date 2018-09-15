UNC Wilmington closed until further notice due to Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) - Officials at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington have announced the school will remain closed until further notice because of the effects of Hurricane Florence.
A memo sent out to school personnel Friday said officials "cannot yet effectively or comprehensively assess the impact on our campus."
Because of that, the school said it is unable to determine when it will resume the fall semester. The school will remain closed until further notice.
The memo said the school will give students and employees as much notice as possible before it reopens, giving weight to travel challenges and other factors.
Officials said they can’t determine how the closure will affect the academic calendar.
