Signs of storm damage spotted across Wilmington as Florence passes through the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTV) - As then-hurricane Florence made landfall in Wilmington Friday morning, heavy rain and wind thrashed through the area.
Friday evening the wind and rain continued to whip the coastal town. The storm has already left signs of destruction in New Hanover County and the Port City.
Near the intracoastal waterway by Wrightsville Beach storm surge had water running onto the mainland, but some locals say it looks better than expected.
“I think we got lucky. The high tide, the earlier cycle would have been a lot worse for us,” said Wilmington resident Stedman Stevens.
Stevens and his wife were spotted surveying the waterway Friday afternoon. It wasn’t the only body of water overflowing Friday.
It didn’t take long for the waters of the Cape Fear River to flow over on to Water Street in downtown Wilmington. Christianna Williamson told WBTV she was walking along the river before noon and the river had yet to spill onto the street.
“We have at least knee deep water which is totally different in just a couple hours. It’s crazy,” Williamson said after seeing the river run over.
There was plenty of storm damage visible throughout the area Friday. A gas station along Eastwood Road was ripped apart by heavy winds. Across town a partner at the Oceanside Motor Company was quick to check on his business following the heavy Friday morning winds.
“I lost an awning. Our sign’s down. I haven’t looked at any of the cars yet, but overall I think we’re pretty lucky,” said Cutlar Moore.
Others weren’t as fortunate. Plenty of trees were uprooted in downtown Wilmington, and a mother and infant were killed after a tree fell on the house where they were staying.
Wilmington Police have put a curfew in place due to the storm. Residents living in the area must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.