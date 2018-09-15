September 14 >> One in Remission and Another?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As Hurricane Florence is teaching us, life can change due to things you can't control. The Riddle family knows that well.
Exactly four years and 10 months ago – November 14th, 2013 – the taller sister here was declared cancer-free. We’ve been following Ivy Riddle from Rock Hill since the beginning and the fact she’s now 5 years old and starting kindergarten (with a new chic haircut!) is mind-boggling.
Ivy was diagnosed with sacrococcygeal teratoma, a type of tumor located at the base of the coccyx tailbone back in 2013.
Three rounds of three types of chemo later, it was gone.
“Ivy is doing awesome!” said her mom Nicole. “She had her yearly oncology follow-up… her doctors said she’s considered 100% clear of any reoccurrence or secondary leukemia.”
We’re writing about Ivy again as one of this year’s September #MollysKids not just because she’s a story of inspiration – cancer can be beat – but because of her little sister you see standing beside her.
Her name is Aubree.
Ivy and Aubree have a large family, six kids under the age of 10, and they’ve all been celebrating Ivy while also starting to gain concern for Aubree.
Aubree was recently diagnosed with Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, a condition characterized by muscle weakness.
“I hate watching her bad days when she is shaky, legs swelling, and so tired,” says Nicole. “We went through cancer with one child, now we’re going through this with another.”
She paused.
“But we’ll keep our positivity. That seemed to work well for Ivy. We have faith it’ll work well again.”
Nicole says Aubree takes one medicine twice a day and another, three times a day. It seems to be working right because she has gone from having issues walking, to now being able to run.
“These two girls together are fighters,” says Nicole. “They both have Tiny Superhero capes and love wearing them together. Ivy likes to say they are superhero sisters.”
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
