September 15 >> Getting Ready for a Gala

The Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte still has a few tickets for September 22nd's "Storybook Gala". This morning's post is to make sure everyone knows it's only a week away. This is from last year's fancy affair... I'm honored to be part of again next week. Tickets in the link below.
If you can't make it, be on the lookout for pictures the next day.
Also, Hurricane Florence. Many of us are thinking of pretty much nothing else. WBTV News has a full staff heading into work this weekend. I'll see you later today. Be safe.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
