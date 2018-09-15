Ryan Newman announces 2018 season will be his last with RCR

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Ryan Newman announced he will not return to Richard Childress Racing after this season.
"I have very much enjoyed driving the No. 31 car and I want to personally thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR for the support over the past five seasons," Newman said. "I'm not ready to announce my future plans at this time, but it is my full intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2019 and beyond."
Newman, who did not make the playoffs this season, is in his fifth season at RCR. Newman’s only win during his time at RCR came at Phoenix in 2017.
