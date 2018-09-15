Florence still creeping along the eastern Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The most striking thing about the new Florence update is that the storm is STILL creeping along! Since making landfall, the storm went from moving at about 17mph to moving between 3-5mph.
Now, it is barely moving at 2mph. That is horrible news for those in eastern NC and SC who have been pounded by heavy rains for a day and a half now. There are ridiculous rainfall totals, as you can see on the rain total map. Keep in mind though, those are radar indicated totals. With tropical systems, the raindrops tend to be very small, so the radar tends to underestimate the totals. That’s right…. underestimate. Many spots have picked up 20”+.
The storm is making progress and has been throwing the outer rain bands our way all day. There are some spots in Mecklenburg Co which have already picked up to 2” of rain. Our eastern counties have gotten 4” in some places already. Obviously, we are still on the front side of the system and we will continue to pick up rain all night and into Sunday. Our totals still look to be on track – with 5-10” possible just about anywhere and areas southeast of Charlotte possibly picking up over a foot of rain this weekend.
Then there are the winds… We have already seen wind gusts over 30mph. This evening and tonight, we could see sustained winds of 15-25mph, with gusts over 40mph. There have already been power outages and there will likely be more as the storm heads west.
Stay safe! We are working around the clock to keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.