Florence still creeping along the eastern Carolinas

The storm is making progress and has been throwing the outer rain bands our way all day. There are some spots in Mecklenburg Co which have already picked up to 2” of rain. Our eastern counties have gotten 4” in some places already. Obviously, we are still on the front side of the system and we will continue to pick up rain all night and into Sunday. Our totals still look to be on track – with 5-10” possible just about anywhere and areas southeast of Charlotte possibly picking up over a foot of rain this weekend.