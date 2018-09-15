Florence sparks fear in Hurricane Maria survivors in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Skies darken, leaves rustle. A storm is on the way.
Florence showed signs of its imminence today, sparking fear in thousands of Charlotte’s Puerto Rican citizens.
They lived through a nightmare when, less than one year ago, Hurricane Maria ravaged their home island.
One of Maria’s survivors, who came to Charlotte for refuge, is Keyla Ortiz. She describes living through Maria with shudder.
All you hear is this terrible thing like if it was the earth crying in pain," said Ortiz. "But actually it's just the wind hitting everything."
Ortiz is not alone. The Carolinas were one of the most popular destinations for Puerto Rican evacuees, behind Florida and New York.
"There is a lot of post traumatic distress for a lot of the individuals that came here," said Esther Ramirez, Former President of the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of Charlotte.
Trauma, stress, heartbreak. Ortiz describes all of this and more.
“I would lose my appetite. I wouldn't eat. I was anxious," said Ortiz. "My palms would sweat. You even don't wanna drink water."
In the face of a major natural disaster, intense stress and anxiety takes over.
However, with Florence making its way to the Charlotte area, Ortiz urges people to stay calm and be prepared.
She suggests putting ice in the washing machine for insulation and having plenty of non-perishable food to wait out any power outages.
Florence is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to our area over the next few days.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.