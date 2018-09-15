Florence brings hammering winds, torrential rainfall as it continues inland

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of 5am Florence is still a Tropical Storm but the winds are down to 50 mph, still drifting W-SW at 5 mph. The center is located 35 miles West of Myrtle Beach and 45 miles SE of Florence, SC.
Locally, our rain will continue to overspread from EAST to WEST throughout the morning. As of 5am, we already have some of the heavier bands moving into Stanly County. By the time most folks are getting up to get their day started in the Charlotte area - 8, 9, or 10am, the heavy rain will be moving into the city as it overspreads from East to West.
By the afternoon, it will be raining heavily for all areas along and east of I-77. The mountains and foothills may not see much during the first half of the day. Most of the rain there - at least the heavy stuff - will come later in the day.
By tonight though, heavy tropical rains will be encompassing the entire WBTV viewing area. Gusts up to 50 mph will begin this afternoon, and linger right through the night, as the heavy rain starts to pull down some of those stronger winds from aloft. Heavy rain and wind will last right through the night, and so we do expect more folks to continue to lose power as the day wears on.
More rain comes Sunday, and that’s when our concern for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding kicks in.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.