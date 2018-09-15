Downed trees, traffic lights out in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Traffic lights were knocked out in the east Charlotte area early Saturday morning after a tree fell.
The tree fell in the 2300 block of Margaret Wallace Road, closing the area from St. Peters Lane to Whitfield Drive. Traffic lights were out on Highway 74 from Krefeld Drive to Harris Boulevard and on Margaret Wallace Road from Independence Boulevard to Idlewild Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Crews imagine it will be 7 a.m. before everything in the areas is restored.
Another tree fell on a house on Mavern Road in the Meyers Park area Friday afternoon. A neighbor says two children were sleeping on the floor below where the tree fell. No one was hurt in the incident.
Wind gusts and bands of rain from Florence continue in the Charlotte area.
