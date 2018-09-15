Conditions continue to deteriorate as Florence rains move into WBTV area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Conditions in the WBTV viewing area will continue to deteriorate here Saturday evening as heavy bands of rain from Florence move across the region.
Sustained winds will be in the range of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
The window for heavy and steady rain extends from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, as the center of low pressure slowly (slooooooowly) pushes west towards Columbia, SC. Tropical storm force wind gusts can be expected into late Sunday morning.
Trees and limbs have already taken down powerlines across the Charlotte metro. Power crews are working to restore power, but as conditions worsen crews will have to pull back from their repairs and wait for the storm force winds to abate.
Heavy rains and potential flooding still pose the greatest threats during the next 24-hours. Many of the more reliable computer models continue to show 5 to 8 inches of rain across the piedmont of NC.
Areas south of Charlotte may see 8 to 12 inches of rain.
