Chester officials urge downtown residents to evacuate

CHESTER, SC (WBTV) - Emergency responders in Chester are so concerned about flooding, they passed out notices Friday, face-to-face, asking people in the downtown area to evacuate.
“This is, what did they say, the storm of a lifetime,” Chester County Emergency Management Director Eddie Murphy said. “So, we’re prepared for the storm of a lifetime.”
Murphy said several areas are prone to flooding, but this time could be a historic mess.
“We figure if we’ve had water to the doorways before, and we’re used to one inch of rain, we’re talking four to 10, and we might be talking head high,” he said.
Despite calls and those hand-delivered notices, several long-time families stayed put.
“It rains over here a lot,” Tyreese Davis said. “So I mean, people are really used to it.”
Still, others heeded the call and jumped at the chance for higher ground.
“We’ve seen a massive influx of people coming from downtown,” Red Cross volunteer Katie York said.
The Red Cross is seeing those added evacuees coming to both its Chester shelters.
Bertha Meadows, who just moved to the area, checked herself in Friday.
“I live alone,” she said. “And I did not want to wait until the last minute. I cannot swim.”
She’s heard other residents say they’ve never seen flooding that bad, but she’s not taking any chances.
“There’s always a first time,” Meadows said.
Emergency Management said they are concerned enough people are not taking their warnings seriously.
“Some residents told the firefighters they’re going to stay put,” Murphy said. “Just like to ones they’re now rescuing in New Bern.”
His team will be fully staffed into the night.
“We’re looking at, I hate to say it, but it’s close to the same thing Columbia may have had,” he said.
Chester County shelters are now open at Chester Middle School and Lewisville Middle School.
