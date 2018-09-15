Charlotte man arrested for kidnapping, human trafficking charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Friday evening for a series of charges related to kidnapping and human trafficking.
Officers responded to a call on Reagan Drive at 4:50 pm on Friday after witnesses stated that they saw a man assault a 17-year-old female before kidnapping her and leaving the scene of the incident. At 5:38 pm, police were called to the Captain D’s restaurant located on Eastway Drive where it was reported that the pair had been seen.
Patrick McManus, 25, was arrested at the scene and detectives with CMPD’s Human Trafficking Unit began an investigation into the matter. The investigation reportedly found that McManus had attempted to involve the girl in prostitution and had periodically threatened and assaulted her when she refused.
While being transported to the Mecklenburg County jail following his arrest, McManus managed to maneuver his handcuffs and assaulted an officer before spitting at others and damaging the patrol car while being restrained.
McManus was charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, assault on a female, assault on a government official, damage to property, two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting arrest, and promoting prostitution.
This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
