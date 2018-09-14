Waffle House remains open to serve Wilmington residents before Florence makes landfall

WILMINGTON, NC (WBTV) - While most eateries and businesses in Wilmington, North Carolina were boarded up Thursday afternoon, multiple Waffle House restaurants stayed open to serve those who chose to ride out the storm in the Port City.
The restaurant off Market Street had a full parking lot during the day. Some customers had to wait outside as the line grew too long inside the business.
“Nobody else is open. It was either this or Taco Bell and Taco Bell’s line is out to the street, so we’re gonna try and see if we can find a sit down here,” said Topsail resident Bob Braxton.
Braxton retreated from his home near the beach, but chose to stay in Wilmington to weather the hurricane. He was thankful that the Waffle House stayed open to serve customers.
“It’s nice to have a couple places to go before the storm hits. At least that way when you go back and you can’t get out, at least you’ll have a belly full,” said Braxton.
It remains to be seen whether the Waffle House franchises in Wilmington will open up Friday.
