Shelters open across the Carolinas for Hurricane Florence evacuees

(WBTV) - There are several shelters opening up across much of the Carolinas and the WBTV-viewing area as hundreds of thousands of people evacuate the North Carolina and South Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Florence.
As the hurricane gets closer to its expected landfall on Friday morning, numerous areas are continuing to open shelters. some shelters are being ran by the American Red Cross, while others are not.
The American Red Cross is readying for response across as many as 11 states. In the western part of North Carolina, the Red Cross is opening shelters for evacuees.
“More than 5 million people from the coast are under evacuation orders, and we still don’t know what the impact will be, including inland,” said Angela A. Broome Powley, regional executive officer, Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region. “We stand ready to staff shelters as long as needed, whether for evacuees or if our neighbors are impacted and need to evacuate. “
Here is a list of the shelters that are currently open in the WBTV-viewing area and beyond.
Mecklenburg County: (Red Cross)
- Ardrey Kell High School, 10220 Ardrey Kell Dr., Charlotte, NC
- East Mecklenburg High School, 6800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC
- North Mecklenburg High School, 11201 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC
- South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC
- West Mecklenburg High School, 7400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC
Gaston County (Opens Friday at 5 p.m.)
- Ashbrook High School, 2222 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC
Union County (Opens Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Monroe Middle School, 601 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC
York County (Open Friday at noon)
- Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
- Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 1930 Mt. Holly Drive, Rock Hill, SC
- Clover Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC
Chesterfield County has three safe centers open. They are not American Red Cross Shleters
Chesterfield County safe centers
- Community Center in Cheraw, 401 Second Street, Cheraw, SC
- Sandhill Volunteer Fire Department, 112 E. Miller St., Jefferson, SC
- Chesterfield Co. Sheriff’s Department, 203 Watson Street, Chesterfield, SC
Chester County (via Chester County Emergency Management)
- Lewisville Middle School, 3595 Lancaster Hwy, Richburg, SC
- Chester Middle School. 1014 State Rd 329, Chester, SC
Here are some shelters outside of the WBTV-viewing area:
Alamance County
- The Lambs, 415 Roxboro St., Haw River, N.C.
Guilford County
- Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd., N.C.
Montgomery County
- Page Elementary School, 897 Page St., Troy, N.C.
Randolph County
- First Baptist Church, 133 N. Church St., Asheboro, N.C.
Rockingham County
- Rockingham Middle School, 182 High School Rd., Reidsville, N.C.
Governor Roy Cooper also tweeted an extended list of other shelters in North Carolina Tuesday night.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway is also welcoming evacuees from Hurricane Florence on the campgrounds at 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC.
This story will update as other shelter openings are announced.
