Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner will miss Sunday’s Game due to concussion

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Panther's Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner suffered a concussion during the season-opener against the Cowboys last weekend.
Turn was placed in the protocol and did not practice this week. He has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Carolina will also be without All-Pro tackle Daryl Williams, who suffered a right knee injury against Dallas. Williams has since been placed on injured reserve.
Tight end Greg Olsen, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Damiere Byrd are also rule out.
Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.