Police looking for man accused of kidnapping and sexaul assault in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking to identify a man who is accused of kidnapping and sexual assault in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to a sexual assault call for service Friday morning.
A woman told officers she was at a gas station on Lawyers Road when she was approached by an unknown man.
The man reportedly got into the woman’s vehicle and forced her to drive off.
While in the vehicle, police say the man took out a weapon and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene.
The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, last seen wearing blue basketball shorts with a lighter blue stripe on the side.
The man got out of a car that was being driven by an unknown woman.
The car appears to be a white Chevrolet HHR, with whited out rear windows and black rims.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
