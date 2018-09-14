Pharmacists give warning about Florence closings

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - If power is out for an extended time, that could shut down local pharmacies. Pharmacists are urging you to check your medicine cabinet, and be sure you have enough medication to sustain you through the storm.
Owner of South End Pharmacy on Albright Road in Rock Hill Tim Dunlap says they do not anticipate closing the store, but it could happen depending on the severity of the storm. Dunlap says if power is out, they will not be able to operate their computer systems.
“I’ve seen power go out for several days after a storm like this and our computers aren’t able to operate,” Dunlap said. “It’s just good to get your medicine ahead of time.”
South End has a sister store in Dillon, S.C. that has already closed down in anticipation for Florence. He says after Hurricane Matthew, the Dillon store had two inches of rain water flooding the building. It was enough to close the pharmacy down for several days.
If you are an evacuee from the coast, or away from home due to the storm, you may be able to get your prescription filled at a different pharmacy. Dunlap says during circumstances like this regulations are more lenient.
“There is a little more leniency in the laws so that we can help patients get their medicines,” Dunlap said. “Come to your local pharmacy, bring your bottles and let us know your situation. We’ll do the best we can.”
