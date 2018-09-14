Person dies while plugging in generator, NC officials say

LENOIR COUNTY, NC (WNCN) - Officials said Friday that a person died in Lenoir County while trying to plug in a generator.
A press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed the death, as well as the mother and infant that died in Wilmington when a tree fell on a home.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm,” Governor Cooper said in the release. “Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert.”
So far, a total of four people have died in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.
